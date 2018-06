Andean condors, African eagles and other exotic birds will be soaring overhead at one of Kentucky Kingdom’s newest attractions. Jamie O’Daniel is here from Kentucky Kingdom with details on Avian Adventure, a free-flying aerial performance being held at Adventure Theater located behind the T3 roller coaster. “Birdman” Joe Krathwohl also joined us with Sheeba the bateleur eagle, who is part of the exhibit.

For tickets and show times, visit www.KentuckyKingdom.com





