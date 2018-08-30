This weekend, a local icon will take his place among Medal of Honor recipients and a Major League Baseball player. On Saturday, Ray Parrella will be added to Jeffersonville's Wall of Champions. That wall honors Jeffersonville natives and important figures to the community, like Parrella. Parrella is an Army veteran from Brooklyn, who was stationed at Fort Knox. He met his wife while stationed at Fort Knox and moved to Jeffersonville with his five children to open Ray Parrella's Italian Restaurant in 1964. He used his mom’s Italian recipes and ran the restaurant for three decades. Besides running a restaurant, Parrella has been running, and winning, road races. He has completed over 300 races and has organized many himself. At 83 years old, he still runs, dances and charms everyone he meets. There's a ceremony on Saturday, September 1, 2018 at 5 PM for the latest members of the Wall of Champions, being held at Big Four Station Park, under the Big Four Bridge in Jeffersonville, IN.

