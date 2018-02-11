Some people actually drink olive oil for their health and it's a big part of the Mediterranean diet. But if you thought it was tough to choose between extra-virgin olive oil and the other kinds, imagine trying to decide between oil flavored with everything from blood orange to cranberries and walnuts. The Olivet offers all of these, and so much more. Along with a wide variety of olive oils, they also offer gourmet food items, a coco bar, candy and olive oil body products. The Olivet is celebrating its grand opening at 137 East Market Street in New Albany. For more information, check them out online or call 812-913-4430.

