Author Susan Orlean will be speaking at the Louisville Main Library about her book, “The Library Book.” In the book, Orlean wanders around inside of libraries, focusing on a library that was the scene of a mysterious fire 30 years ago. She will be speaking at the Main Library, which is located at 301 York Street in Louisville, KY. The event starts at 7 PM. The event is free but tickets are required. To make a reservation, go to LFPL.org or call 502-574-1644.

