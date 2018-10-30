The Breeders' Cup this week is bringing a celebrity artist to town. Graeme Baxter is the official artist for golf tournaments, like the Ryder Cup, and he's also the artist behind the poster celebrating Triple Crown winner Justify. He's in Louisville this week, along with his artwork, which is on display at the downtown convention center ahead of the Breeders' Cup. You can see Graeme's artwork Tuesday, October 30, 2018 at Equestricon at the International Convention Center downtown. The posters are also available online at JustifyTripleCrownArt.com.

© 2018 WHAS-TV