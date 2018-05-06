An annual benefit for the Kids Center returns to 4th Street Live this Saturday. Hundreds of participants are expected to attend “Walk and Roll”, a 1.1 mile fundraising walk to raise awareness and funds to support children with special needs at the Kids Center for Pediatric Therapies. Participants and guests can enjoy food, awards and live entertainment in addition to the walk. Anne Doyle is at the Kids Center with details on the The 14th annual Walk and Roll being held Saturday, June 9, 2018 at 4th Street Live in Louisville, KY.

For more information or to register your team, visit https://www.kidscenterky.org

