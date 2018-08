The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 369 was chartered over 100 years ago with only 15 members. It now is over 2600 members strong, representing workers in all aspects of the electrical industry, including construction, utility, maintenance, manufacturing, broadcasting and more. Angie Fenton stopped by their headquarters to learn more about the organization.For more information, go to http://ibewlocal369.com.

