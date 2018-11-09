When you think of Churchill Downs, you probably think of horseracing, but local firefighters will soon compete in a race on the turf track for a special purpose. The race is to honor Sergeant Tim Groft, who was a Louisville firefighter for 15 years before he died from esophageal cancer last September. Groft ran in the Turf Classic several times. The event started 26 years ago to raise money for YMCA Safe Place. The first Safe Place shelters were in Louisville fire stations. The event is Friday, September 21, 2018 and includes an 11:30 AM buffet, running at 4:30 PM and a silent auction. Tickets are $85 online at http://ymcasafeplaceservices.org/.

