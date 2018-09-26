American Idol contestant Layla Spring is serving as the Grand Marshal of the Ham Days Pigasus Parade in Lebanon, KY, as well as performing during the celebration. Lebanon is in Marion County, and that’s where the singer grew up, and still lives with her family. Layla has rubbed elbows with Katy Perry, and she performed with Sugarland when she was only 16. Marion County has been celebrating Country Ham Days the last weekend in September since 1969. The first year, six hams were served, but they now serve 4,000 pounds of country ham. Layla Spring stopped by Great Day Live, along with Nena Olivier from the Lebanon Tourist and Convention Commission to talk more about the event. Marion County Country Ham Days runs from Thursday, September 27, 2018, through Sunday, September 29, 2018 in Marion County. You can hear Layla Spring perform Friday night with Nashville group Love & Theft at Johnson Field, and then again on Saturday on the Main Stage, located at 200 Main Street in Lebanon, KY. In addition to live music, the event includes breakfast, a 6k run, hot air balloons, a car show, and arts and crafts. For more information, visit hamdays.com.

