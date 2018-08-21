America’s Navy is coming to Louisville this week. US Navy Week in Louisville is scheduled for August 19-26, 2018, coincident with the Kentucky State Fair, and is designed to give area residents an opportunity to learn about the Navy, its people and its importance to national security and prosperity. The Director of Defense Health Agency Medical Corps, Vice Admiral Raquel Bono, and Culinary Specialist Taylor Kuklinski stopped by to talk about their experiences and opportunities gained after enlisting in the Navy. For a full list of US Navy Week events in Louisville, click here. During Navy Week season(March – November), you can follow the Navy Week tour by using #NavyWeek.

