The musical Aladdin is currently on stage at the Kentucky Center for the Arts. The dance caption for the Broadway Series production grew up in Louisville and the show has brought him back to his hometown for a couple of weeks. The Kentucky Center is the first place that Michael Callahan ever performed professionally. It was with Stage One when he was 8. In addition to Aladdin, he has also performed in the Disney classic, Cinderella. Michael Callahan stopped by Great Day Live to talk more about the show and his connection to the community. For tickets and information, go to Kentuckycenter.org.

