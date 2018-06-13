Next month a group of bachelors will strut their stuff for a good cause at an annual fundraiser for charity. The second annual “Misters for MS” live auction will give guests a chance to win an evening with an eligible bachelor, with proceeds benefiting National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Debra Eichenberger joined us from the National MS Society's local chapter along with event organizer, Jessica Tretter. “Misters for MS" is July 26, 2018 at The Gramercy located at 620 South Third Street - Suite 200 in Louisville, KY. Tickets are $65 and can be purchased online here.

To see the latest auction items and eligible bachelors, visit Misters for MS on Facebook.







