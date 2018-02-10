If you’re looking for a fun and unique dining experience with some of the most gorgeous views of downtown Louisville and the Ohio River, look no further than 8UP Elevated Drinkery & Kitchen. 8UP is just one of 20 local restaurants you can try with The First Bite appetizer card, which benefits the WHAS Crusade for Children. Chef James Moran from 8UP stopped by Great Day Live to cook up some of the appetizers that are available with the appetizer card, including wings and monkey bread. 8UP Elevated Drinkery & Kitchen is located at 350 West Chestnut Street in Louisville, KY. For more on 8UP, check out their website at 8uplouisville.com or call 502-631-4180. To purchase The First Bite appetizer, go to whas11.com/appetizer.

