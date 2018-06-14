Dozens of proud parents entered their best baby photos during this year’s Cutest Baby Contest on WHAS11.com. Dominique Abrams, Lisa Tong and Chris Summerfield joined us from Baptist Health to reveal the winner. Congratulations to the winner, Messiah Ferrell! The adorable 8 month-old and his mother Jayla Ferrell won a $250 Target gift card & $250 baby gift basket from Baptist Health.

If you'd like to learn more about Baptist Health, call 502-897-8131 or visit https://www.baptisthealth.com/louisville



© 2018 WHAS-TV