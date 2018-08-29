The University of Louisville is marking 100 seasons of football this year. Although the first season was in 1912, the football program did take a hiatus twice from 1917 to 1920, and again during World War II. The team first got national attention in the ‘20s under Coach Tom King, who had played for Notre Dame. This Saturday is the start of a year-long celebration of Louisville football, including the selection of an All-Century Team that includes the top names in Cardinals' history. To commemorate the milestone, WHAS11 and the Kentucky Lottery are teaming up to give away free T-shirts. Kentucky Lottery’s Tom Delancenserie, stopped by with more details on the giveaway. If you’d like one of the free shirts, arrive early because there are only 500 available. They'll be handed out starting at 4:00 PM on Friday, August 30, 2018 at J.D. Becker's Cardville, located at 3151 S 2nd St in Louisville, KY. On Saturday, September 1, 2018, WHAS11 will have game day coverage starting at 9 AM with Game Day Morning, the Cardinal Countdown at 7 PM, and the game starts at 8 PM.

