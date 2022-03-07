x
The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour headed to Cincinnati in May

This will be the first time the musician visits Paul Brown Stadium, home of the Bengals.
Credit: Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP
FILE - In this March 4, 2020, file photo, country star Garth Brooks performs on stage during the 2020 Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert at the DAR Constitution Hall in Washington. Brooks is canceling his tour dates in five cities, citing a rising number of COVID-19 cases. He will cancel his planned next shows in Ohio, North Carolina, Maryland, Massachusetts and Tennessee. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Garth Brooks' tour is scheduled to visit Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati Saturday, May 14. 

According to a news release, tickets go on sale Friday, March 11 at 10 a.m. and will cost $94.95, all-inclusive.

This is the musician's first time in Cincinnati the release states. 

There is an eight-ticket limit per purchase and can be purchased through ticketmaster.com or their app the release states.

He will also be in Nashville  April 16 and South Bend, Indiana May 7.

