The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour headed to Cincinnati in May

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Garth Brooks' tour is scheduled to visit Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati Saturday, May 14.

According to a news release, tickets go on sale Friday, March 11 at 10 a.m. and will cost $94.95, all-inclusive.

This is the musician's first time in Cincinnati the release states.

There is an eight-ticket limit per purchase and can be purchased through ticketmaster.com or their app the release states.

He will also be in Nashville April 16 and South Bend, Indiana May 7.

