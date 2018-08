LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – WWE Live will be returning to the KFC Yum! Center on Oct. 8.

The wrestling event will include the following matchups and more: AJ Styles vs Samoa Joe, Daniel Bryan vs The Miz, Jeff Hardy vs Randy Orton. The October show will start at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 24 at 10 a.m. Click here for more ticket information.

