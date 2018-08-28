DETROIT (AP) - Aretha Franklin's funeral is going to be for friends and family only -- unless you have a pink Cadillac.

Detroit's Greater Grace Temple is calling on pink Cadillac owners to line up before Friday's funeral to make a "Freeway of Love" in Franklin's memory.

Each driver and one guest will be admitted to the funeral.

It's expected to be a five-hour event, featuring performances by Stevie Wonder, Faith Hill, Jennifer Hudson, Jennifer Holliday, Fantasia, Ron Isley, Chaka Khan, Yolanda Adams and Shirley Caesar.

Greater Grace Temple's first lady Chrisette Ellis said people have responded from areas such as Dallas, Florida and Omaha, Nebraska to participate in this tribute to Franklin.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.