LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – Kiss is launching their final tour in 2019 called the “END OF THE ROAD” and will be making a stop in Louisville on March 12, 2019, at the KFC Yum! Center.

KISS Meet & Greet Experiences will be available on Oct. 30 at 10 a.m. through kissonline.com. Kiss Army fan club presales begin on Wednesday, Oct. 31 at 10 a.m. through kissonline.com.

Tickets to the general public will go on sale starting Friday, Nov. 2 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

Some tour dates

March 12, 2019

Louisville, Ky.

KFC Yum! Center

April 9, 2019

Nashville, Tenn.

Bridgestone Arena

To see more tour dates click here.

© 2018 WHAS-TV