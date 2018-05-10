LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — Though the weather may not know it yet, fall — and more importantly Halloween — is upon us. As Kentuckiana inches closer to the 31st, several local governments and businesses have announced events to celebrate the holiday.

Family Events

Several family-friendly events will be in place throughout the month featuring food, hayrides and Halloween treats. Some popular events include:

1. Fifth-Third Banks's Dracula in the Bingham Theatre at Actors Theatre

Every year, Actors Theatre shows their adaptation of the famous novel of the same name. Dracula is a mainstay in Louisville, and shows run until Oct. 31. Tickets can be purchased on the Actors Theatre website.

2. "The World's Largest Halloween Party!" hosted by the Louisville Zoo until Sunday, Oct. 7

The trick-or-treating opportunity is the best chance for Kentuckiana residents to grab candy, meet popular children's characters and raise money for Zoo programs. The event is 5 to 8:30 p.m. everyday. General admission tickets are $10.50, but tickets are discounted for Zoo members and when purchased from Meijer stores.

3. Louisville Halloween Parade and Festival in the Highlands on Saturday, Oct. 6 from noon to 8 p.m.

This festival is free, and features live entertainment, food and several Halloween-specific craft booths.

4. Harvest Homecoming Festival in New Albany, Ind. from Saturday, Oct. 6 to Sunday, Oct. 14

Located in downtown New Albany, the Harvest Homecoming Festival will kick off with a parade on Saturday, Oct. 6, with booths available from Oct. 11 to 14. There will be several festival rides, food vendors and kids crafts available.

5. An October Screening of ''Hocus Pocus'' hosted by Louisville Palace on Sunday, Oct. 7

The Louisville Palace is showing a special screening of the Halloween favorite, "Hocus Pocus," at 2 p.m on Sunday, Oct. 6. Tickets are $8.

6. The Haunted Hike 2018 at Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve on Sunday, Oct. 7

The Haunted Hike is a family-friendly trail featuring treats, inflatables and even a haunted house. Admission is $7 per person, with kids two and under free.

7. Jack O'Lantern Spectacular at Iroquois Amphitheater from Friday, Oct. 9 to Sunday, Nov. 4

The sixth annual Jack O'Lantern Spectacular is an illuminated art show in Iroquois Park featuring 5,000 decorated pumpkins. The show runs from dusk to 11 p.m. every night. On Sunday, Oct. 14, friends of Kentuckiana Pride Foundation can enjoy $10 tickets as part of Family Day OUT. For full ticket prices, visit iroquoisamphitheater.com.

8. Foxhollow Farm Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 13

The 11th annual festival at Foxhollow Farm from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. features a corn maze, hayrides and arts and crafts. Tickets purchased in advance are $7, while tickets are sold at the door for $10. To purchase tickets, visit the event website.

9. StageOne Family Theatre presents: Frankenstein from Friday, Oct. 19 to Wednesday, Oct. 31st

StageOne is bringing Mary Shelley's classic to life this October with their rendition of Frankenstein. Standard tickets are $20, with children's tickets at $15. Tickets can be purchased on the StageOne website.

10. The Pumpkin Festival hosted by Sunny Acres Farms from Saturday, Oct. 20 to Sunday, Oct. 21

The festival, from noon to 5 p.m. both days, costs $5 per person over five. It features pumpkin picking, a corn maze, hayrides and a petting zoo. Tickets can be purchased at the farm.

11. A Ghost Walk through Haunted West Point on Saturday, Oct. 20 and Friday, Oct. 26

The Ghost Walk starts at 6 p.m, and gives people the chance to explore the spooky history behind one of the oldest cities in Kentucky. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. All proceeds go to the West Point Summer Recreation Program.

12. BOO Sightseeing Cruise on the Belle of Louisville on Saturday, Oct. 27

The BOO Sightseeing Cruise gives families the chance dress up, get treats and look at Louisville by sea. Tickets are $24 for adults and $14 for children. For more information, visit www.belleoflouisville.org.

11. Midnight showing of Halloween (1978) at Baxter Avenue Theaters on Wednesday, Oct. 31

While Halloween (2018) will be released Oct. 19, Baxter Avenue Theaters will honor the original movie with a midnight showing on Halloween. Tickets can be purchased seven days prior at baxter8.com.

21+ Events

1. New Albany Halloween Monster Mash on Saturday, Oct. 20

New Albany's first Halloween party will have live music, food and drinks. Guests can enjoy Halloween-inspired drinks, costume contests and party games. The party is from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Main Street. Tickets are $50 per person and include two drink tickets.

2. New Albany Zombie Crawl and Monster Scavenger Hunt on Saturday, Oct. 20

New Albany will also have a bar crawl and scavenger hunt from 7 to 10 p.m. on Oct. 20. Participants will receive drink tickets to use at participating establishments in downtown New Albany. A limited amount of six drink tickets are $20, however VIPs can purchase six drink tickets and admission to the Halloween Party at Gospel Bird for $50.

3. The Louisville Halloween Bar Crawl on Saturday, Oct. 27

The Halloween Bar Crawl, from 4 p.m. to midnight, includes two drink tickets and drink and food specials at participating bars.Check-in is at Baxters 942, and pre-sale tickets are to $10-15. Tickets can be purchased the day of for $25. For more information on specials and participating bars, visit the event's website.

