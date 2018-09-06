(INSIDE EDITION) -- Eunice Gayson, the first woman to play what would become known as a "Bond girl", has died.

It's not clear how the English actress died. She was 90.

Gayson starred alongside Sean Connery in the 1962 film "Dr. No", thus originating the always dazzling--sometimes deadly--role of the loveliest lady in any given James Bond film.

Gayson played Sylvia Trench in "Dr. No" and reprised the role in 1964's "From Russia With Love."

She was the only woman to ever appear in two Bond films as the same character.

As BBC notes, it was Gayson's character to whom Agent 007 first uttered his most famous line when, upon their introduction, he told her his name was "Bond. James Bond."

"We are so sad to learn that Eunice Gayson, our very first 'Bond girl'...has passed away," producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said in a statement. "Our sincere thoughts are with her family."

After her time as a Bond girl, Gayson appeared in the classic British television series "The Saint" and "The Avengers", among other roles.

Gayson is survived by her daughter, 47-year-old Kate Gayson.

