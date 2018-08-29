LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – If you’ve ever wanted to audition for a nationally syndicated game show, you now have a chance.

Family Feud is headed to Louisville for a round of auditions on Sept. 22 and Sept. 23.

During the audition process, families will play a mock version of the game against another family.

They are looking for families who are enthusiastic and love to have lots of fun.

Officials did not give a location of where they will hold auditions but say those interested must apply to receive further details.

One of the golden rules of Family Feud is you must have 5 family members who are related by blood, marriage or adoption.

Family Feud is hosted by actor, comedian and talk show host, Steve Harvey.

For more information on the auditions, click here.

© 2018 WHAS-TV