LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Wait no more, the newest contestant on ABC’s “The Bachelor” has been revealed.

Colton Underwood will search for love in the show’s 23rd season.

The news was announced on Tuesday’s Good Morning America broadcast.

Colton was featured on the 14th season of The Bachelorette with his good looks, love for animals and vulnerability that won over Bachelorette Becca and Bachelor Nation.

He even spoke candidly about his virginity during The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All reunion.

Colton didn’t make the cut to win Becca’s heart but it’s not stopping the former NFL player from looking for love.

Fans who got wind of Colton’s choosing to be in the next season of the show weren’t happy about the decision.

Many wanted fan favorites Jason Tartick or Blake Horstmann to be the next contestant. The faithful watchers even created a #NotMyBachelor hashtag on Twitter to announce their displeasure.

“@BachelorABC ignores its viewers & popular vote who wanted @Jason_Tartick or @balockaye_h, instead forced us to bear more of unwatchable indecisive emotionally immature @Colt3FIVE after 2 seasons. Worst decision ever! This will not end well. I’m quitting the show! #NotMyBachelor,” Twitter user superminkie said.

“Colton went from being in love with Beka, to being confused and noncommittal and crying a lot, to asking @tiarachel91 to be his girlfriend, to nah I need time,to yeah sign me up for 25 girls at once in record time #NotMyBachelor,” user Catie Shedlock said.

The new season of The Bachelor will air on ABC in January 2019.

