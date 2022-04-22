Louisville writer uses personal story to write children's book about individuality, authenticity

Collins, a Louisville author, turned his pain into passion with a book titled 'Fight For Who You Are.'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — I would like to introduce you to a young man who is confident and full of charisma. This children’s author turned his pain into his passion.

This is Dominic Collins’ story.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Collins spent his time writing. After struggling with being bullied as a kid, Collins decide to create a children's book sharing a motivational message.

"I love helping others, but you got to choose yourself first and love who you are first," he said.

The book, titled 'Fight For Who You Are,' is based on a kid named Trend "that is different from the rest." The story encourages others to be their authentic selves, no matter what other people say.

Collins said he had a strong support system growing him with his mother, family members and friends who appreciated how he embraced his individuality. Through this book, he hopes to share that same message with kids who may be struggling.

"I want to help others to not be afraid to be themselves," he said.

Collins said writing the book was therapeutic for him, but being an author isn't his true passion.

"I love to perform," he said. "Performing is my galaxy away from the worry." Collins said he loves to dance and take pictures because of how it can make moments and memories "last forever."

He hopes that his new book will have an impact on the next generation, whether big or small.

"Don't be afraid to share your story," he said. "If it's just one kid, I hope it makes them stronger."

Today, the very thing Collins was bullied for, he now embraces: His style.

"I feel free in my own shoes," he said.

In the back of the book, Collins included a motivational message:

“Don’t ever let a person change who you are. Be yourself, stand firm, and fight the good fight. Fight for who you are. Believe in yourself, love yourself, fulfill your purpose and your mission. Don’t give up. God created you to shine bright. Keep going.”

