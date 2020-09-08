WHAS Crusade for Children raises $4.8M during 67th telethon

Despite challenges with COVID-19, the community rallied together to help children with special needs.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – It has been a year for fundraising challenges but that didn’t stop Kentuckiana from coming together to help the WHAS Crusade for Children.

America’s most successful telethon raised $4.8 million during its 67th telethon after a generous donation of $36,479 from the Sam Swope Family Foundation to round up the total.

A huge thank you to the firefighters, local businesses and community members for raising money to help children throughout Kentucky and southern Indiana.

A special thanks to all of the volunteers who made this challenging year for the Crusade possible.

One-hundred percent of every donation helps children with special needs.

This story will be updated.

