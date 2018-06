LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Providence High School’s football team is one of many groups helping the WHAS Crusade for Children.

The team went door to door Saturday in the Northaven and Meadows subdivisions collecting donations.

The two neighborhoods are the largest neighborhoods in the City of Jeffersonville.

Providence’s team collected more than $3,200 for the Crusade for Children.

