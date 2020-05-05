LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Papa John’s kicked off their annual pizza promotion to benefit the WHAS Crusade for Children.

The pizza chain hosted a virtual pizza party for youngsters at Visually Impaired Preschool Services on Tuesday.

The tradition for kicking off the promotion with VIPS children was adjusted to accommodate the new reality of COVID-19.

Their goal remains the same – to raise money for the Crusade.

“At Papa John's we support the Crusade for Children because we believe wholeheartedly in their mission. We believe that without them this community would not be who we are. And we wholeheartedly believe that the families in this community wouldn't have the support they need without the Crusade," Hillary Simmons of Papa John’s said.

To help the Crusade, order your next Papa John's pizza online using the promo code "Crusade". That gets you 20% off regular menu items with 10% of the adjusted total going to the Crusade.

The special promotion runs through June 28th.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

MORE ON WHAS11.COM