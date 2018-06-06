LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Another donation was made to the 65th Annual WHAS Crusade for Children.

The widow of Sam Swope Marlys Swope donated $36,000 to the cause. That brings the total money raised to 5,675,000.

The 2018 crusade was record-setting for several reasons. McMahan Fire Department raised the most for fire departments in Kentucky. They collected more than $193,000.

To honor a pledge

Donations can also be made securely online on www.WHASCrusade.org.

