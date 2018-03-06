LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – For 65 years people have been collecting money for the WHAS Crusade for Children in creative ways, including a little girl named Lily in New Albany.

Lily was $28 short of her $500 goal until she stopped at the McDonald's location on State Street.

“Hey Lily, you just met your goal, and now you have the full $500 and more,” the manager said to her.

Lily raised money by selling lemonade for the Crusade every day after school because she wanted to help other kids.

After hearing she was just short of her goal the employees at the McDonalds pulled out their wallets and were happy to help Ms. Lily surpass her $500 goal because they say this young lady has such a wonderful heart.

© 2018 WHAS-TV