Teen helped by WHAS Crusade for Children creates special mosaic for fundraiser

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The WHAS Crusade for Children always inspires the spirit of giving in Kentuckiana.

Seventeen-year-old Angelica Smith is a former Crusade kid that has benefitted from the organization.

She told WHAS11 News she remembers being in the hospital and seeing machines with the Crusade logo on them.

Angelica has always considered the Crusade a huge blessing to the community.

Now, she’s raising money for this year’s telethon, selling a handmade mosaic and donating 100% of the proceeds to the cause so near to her heart.

"It is a vital part of this community and I have seen time and time again, even myself provided by WHAS Crusade for Children. There has been incubators, medical equipment, even I myself as I was going into surgery with what we were going through- we saw provided by Crusade for Children," Angelica said.

The mosaic is 19x19 and featuring the art of the new Crusade logo.

She is asking $300 for the piece and the proceeds will go right to the Crusade.

If you are interested, you can email her at mangofacedesigns17@gmail.com.

