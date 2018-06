LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – It was another great year for the WHAS Crusade for Children.

The organization raised $5.6 million during its 65th telethon.

One-hundred percent of the money raised from the WHAS Crusade for Children and volunteers will help children in Kentuckiana with special needs.

The final total for 2018’s telethon is $5,638,823.12 up from last year’s total of 5,463,292.77.

Behind the scenes: The 65th WHAS Crusade for Children 01 / 70 01 / 70

© 2018 WHAS-TV