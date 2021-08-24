Concert for the Cause supports kids fighting cancer

The event benefiting Kids Cancer Alliance will feature a livestream performance from LANCO on Aug. 28.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This year's Concert for the Cause benefiting Kids Cancer Alliance kicks off this week.

An online auction and travel raffle will begin Aug. 26, ending with a livestream performance from LANCO on Aug. 28. The in-person event will feature a dinner and open bar.

The event will be hosted by WHAS11's own Hayley Minogue.

"I am so excited to join in the efforts of raising money for the Kids Cancer Alliance, especially in such a fun way,” Minogue said.” This concert and event are going to be an absolute blast. There are so many awesome raffles and auction items, and we've got some tricks under our hats for the evening for sure.

Minogue’s brother is a childhood cancer survivor who directly benefited from the organization’s work. He attended KCA camp and met dozens of kids with similar interests.

“I cannot say enough good things about the services they provide for the entire family, and what those summer experiences do to help kids who are going through a fight against cancer,” Minogue said.

We hope you will join us in supporting kids in our community who are bravely fighting cancer.

The online event is free. For more information, visit kidscanceralliance.org. To register, text Concert2021 to 243-725.

