SANDUSKY, Ohio — Cedar Point is known for its monstrous roller coasters.

This year, there are different “monsters” invading the Sandusky amusement park.

For a few weeks this season, Cedar Point is unleashing an all-new interactive experience that allows guests to go for a ride inside a monster truck.

Welcome to “Monster Jam Thunder Alley.”

The attraction -- which runs at Cedar Point from May 18 through June 30, features some of Monster Jam’s most popular trucks -- includes Grave Digger, Max-D, Megalodon, Zombie and El Toro Loco.

Here’s the Monster Jam experience lineup:

- Monster Jam Freestyle Ride Truck Experience: Guests can strap in for a ride in a real Monster Jam truck. Board an all-new, 10-passenger Grave Digger or Megalodon truck for an unforgettable ride on a thrilling Freestyle-inspired course. Once on board, guests will feel the roar of real Monster Jam action as the truck tackles the most obstacles on any ride truck track ever built.

Cedar Point

- Monster Jam Garage: Guests can interact with and learn how Monster Jam trucks come to life in this first-of-its kind Monster Jam Garage experience. They’ll have the opportunity to touch, feel and turn real Monster Jam elements that make these mechanical marvels soar. Guests can see how a 1,500-horsepower engine works, turn enormous 645-pound tires on an axle, see how oversized shocks absorb punishing landings and crank the gears inside of a real transmission.

Cedar Point

- Monster Jam Build-a-Truck: The little ones can let their imaginations take over as they build their very own mini Monster Jam truck. A nominal fee is required for this activity.

Cedar Point

- Monster Jam Pit Stop Play Area allows fans to create their own action using authentic Monster Jam die-cast trucks on a miniature track with ramps and obstacles.

Cedar Point

- Monster Jam Treats: Some of the exciting food and beverage offerings found at Monster Jam live events are coming to the park and will feature unique Monster Jam food and beverage exclusive to the park event.

Cedar Fair

Entry to Monster Jam Thunder Alley is included with park admission. Some features of the event require advance reservations or an additional fee.

“The opportunity to bring Monster Jam Thunder Alley exclusively to our parks represents the first installment of our strategic collaboration and is another demonstration of Cedar Fair’s commitment to delivering unique guest experiences, while also introducing our parks to Monster Jam’s legion of worldwide fans,” said Cedar Fair CEO Richard Zimmerman. “We look forward to further collaboration on additional compelling entertainment and experiences.”

After wrapping up its time at Cedar Point, the monster truck experience will travel to two other Cedar Fair parks:

- Kings Dominion in Doswell, Virginia: July 20 through Sept. 2.

- Dorney Park in Allentown, Pennsylvania: Sept. 14 through Nov. 3.

Cedar Point opens for its 2019 season on Saturday, May 11. The headline attraction this year is the Forbidden Frontier interactive experience, which replaces Dinosaurs Alive!

One thing to note... 2020 marks Cedar Point's 150th anniversary, which some speculate will deliver something big. Our only hint so far is that Clark has already told WKYC guests can expect a retro atmosphere that pays tribute to Cedar Point’s lengthy history.

