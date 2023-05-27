'It's my ministry'; Billy Porter talks about performance at the Louisville Palace

"Music is a universal language," he said. "I'm coming to give my audiences a big bear hug and say, 'It's time to heal together.'"

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Grammy, Emmy, and two-time Tony Award winner Billy Porter is making a stop in Louisville this Memorial Day weekend for The Black Mona Lisa Tour: Vol. 1.

The show will be at the Louisville Palace on Saturday, May 27 at 8 p.m. If you're looking to go last minute there are still tickets available to purchase!

Leading up to Porter's 90-minute performance, he told WHAS11 that his show, "was a retrospective of my life and to sort of educate some, expand other people's know of me."

Porter encourages his fans to come out to enjoy the performances of his chart-topping hits, time on Broadway, and even a little from his acting role on 'Pose' as the character Pray Tell.

Porert said he started singing in church when he was just five years old.

"That's the gift from God," Porter said. "The reason why the expansion into all of these other areas happened is because I could sing my booty off. So that gave me the courage to expand into all these other spaces."

He said the show will give everyone a chance to heal during a time when it's most needed. Porter says many people have experienced collective trauma over the past few years. "None of us are okay, and that is okay," he said.

"Music is a universal language," he said. "I'm coming to give my audiences a big bear hug and say, 'It's time to heal together.'"

Porter said doing this work has been his life's purpose, "Dare I say, it's my ministry," he added. "Because it's not about me. It's about us healing together."

He promises the show is an experience not to be missed.

"Come out and get your heal, y'all," Porter said. "It's time, it's time. It's a magical evening. Come in and fellowship with us."

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.