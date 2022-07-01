'A lot of us are hurting that he's no longer with us': Louisville teacher, friends, family mourning 11-year-old shooting victim

Loved ones released balloons in honor of Jakari Griffin. LMPD said he was found shot inside an apartment near Valley Station on Monday, and later died.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A vigil was held at Waterfront Park for a young shooting victim who died in Louisville earlier this week.

Friends, family and teachers released balloons in honor of 11-year-old Jakari Griffin.

Louisville Metro Police said he was found shot inside an apartment at the East Pages Lane Apartment Complex near the Valley Station neighborhood Monday evening, and later died at the hospital. Police said they believe the shooting was accidental.

Jakari's 5th grade teacher, Kristin Wallingford, told WHAS11 he will be missed by everyone who knew him.

"A lot of us are hurting that he's no longer with us, but the short time we did have with him - it was such a great year,” she said.

Wallingford, a Trunnell Elementary School teacher, said Jakari was a light in her classroom.

"He was there to cheer people up when he could,” she said. “He's the type of kid that's good at anything that he does."

From basketball to spelling, and even rapping about the 8th Amendment - Wallingford said there's nothing Jakari couldn't do if he put his mind to it. That’s why the news of his death hurt deeply.

Wallingford says it's hard to provide resources in the summer, but she's trying, and she reminds students to be a light, just like Jakari was to everyone around him.

If you'd like to donate to Jakari's GoFundMe, click here.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.