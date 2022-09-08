Lynn Family Stadium welcomes first-ever athlete to play professionally after heart transplant

Donate Life KY hosted the event to encourage Kentucky men to register as organ donors.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Donate Life KY is connecting Louisville's love of soccer to a growing need across the state of Kentucky.

On Thursday, the group hosted an event to encourage Kentucky men to register as organ donors.

They welcomed folks into Lynn Family Stadium -- home to Louisville City FC and Racing Louisville FC -- where the world's first-ever athlete to play professionally after a heart transplant shared his story.

Simon Keith is a former professional soccer player who's had two heart transplants. His first in 1986 came at age 21, when he was already a rising star in the sport. Three years after the surgery, he was drafted No. 1 overall to the Major Indoor Soccer League.

"Recovering from a heart transplant, and being a professional athlete didn't really make sense to a lot of people," he said. "So as much as it was very difficult physically I think the psychological barrier to break was very difficult."

Keith is one of the longest-living organ transplant recipients.

Donate Life KY said 1,000 people across the state are needing a life-saving organ transplant at any given moment, and more than 600 of them are men -- who are statistically less likely to register as donors.

The organization hopes spreading the word through a prominent figure in the soccer world will encourage folks to change their minds -- especially in a city where the sport has spiked in popularity.

