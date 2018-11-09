NEW YORK (AP) - Designers Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia continue to seek new ways to inject a more relaxed vibe into the Oscar de la Renta luxury label - while maintaining its famous craftsmanship.

On Tuesday, the pair put on a rooftop runway show that felt like a sunny Mediterranean vacation, once it actually stopped drizzling. There were bold prints, lots of fringe, crocheted dresses, and loose, comfy caftans taking their place among the elegant, structured gowns the label is best known for.

Bella Hadid kicked things off in a fringed, sarong-like skirt with a tulip print and a white, one-armed top. And Gigi Hadid finished the show in a long, sheer black lace gown - also with one arm free - with delicate ruffles running up the leg.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.