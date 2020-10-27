9-year-old Louisville girl publishes book on life during the Pandemic

"I sat at the dining room table and started typing in my feelings, my thoughts, my emotions, and my perspective."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville fifth grader just published her first book and it's all about being a kid during the pandemic.

Prisha Hedau said it all started just a few months ago when she was 9-years-old, with her writing daily notes to remember her experiences. With some help from her parents, those notes became essays that eventually turned into chapters of her book, PANDEMIC 2020: A 9 Year Old's Perspective.

Inside, the JCPS student offers tips for online school, hobbies, and healthy habits. The conversations are serious but fun, with a message to embrace the changes in life.

"When my hard cover came and I felt it, I had really watery eyes and I remember a tear dropping down my eye. I was so proud and so happy, because you know, when you're writing it, you're like, this is happening. But when it actually happens, it just makes you so happy and it's already giving me goosebumps," Hedau said.

The now 10-year-old JCPS student also has a Youtube channel showing off some of her hobbies like painting, cooking, and dancing.

You can check out her book on Amazon here.