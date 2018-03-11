LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — This weekend may be the first Breeders' Cup for many in Kentuckiana as the World Championship in horse racing hasn't been here in 7 years.

GMK’s Juliana Valencia gives us a glimpse of what to wear for the Breeders' Cup. Kate Melican is one of the milliner’s making fascinators for this weekend.

"Hats are my favorite accessory for every occasion, but I think it's extra special when I've designed something with a specific look in mind," Melican said.

Did you catch that? A piece she’s designed, and she's 23.

"My mom found a master milliner and I was able to take a workshop, learn the technique, and it evolved from there," Melican said.

This is the first collection of fascinators for this University of Louisville Marketing Grad. They're being shown off at Peacock Boutique on Frankfort Avenue, just in time for the Breeders' Cup.

"It's really neat," Melican said. "I've had customers that I have made hats for who have horses in the Breeders’ cup races.”

Like Promises Fulfilled, whose trainer is Dale Romans.

“I have a background in horses. I've always loved fashion. Millinery allows me to incorporate my two loves horses and hats,” Melican said.

Her Breeders Cup fashion advice: dress for the weather, and nothing like Derby.

“Pull out your wool coat, put it with a fur stool, a silk blouse, a fun skirt, suede boots. I think you'll get rich colors. Jewel tones, burgundies, your greens, your beiges,” Melican said.

If nothing else, the statement shoe or the perfect hat will bring out any coat in your closet.

Melican says her fascinators take 6 to 10 hours to make. It starts as a sheet of material that she hand blocks and shapes. Then she sews everything. There are no hand glue guns involved. In late February she will start making her Derby Line.

Melican's collection is available at Peacock Boutique on Frankfort Ave and on Etsy.

