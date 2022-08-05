Louisville chefs compete in annual cooking competition; How to watch

Festivities will begin Friday night where there will be a "chopped" style competition between three local professional chefs.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 60 Louisville chefs will be part of the cooking competition on the big green egg grill to start the Big Green Egg Festival.

Each chef is given a surprise list of ingredients and they have 90 minutes to make an appetizer, entrée and dessert. WHAS11's very own Reed Yadon will serve as a judge.



In addition to this, there will be a "people's choice" competition where several amateur chefs will make a variety of foods for guests to sample, and they will vote for their favorites.

Saturday will consist of judges tasting their submissions for "best beef" and "best pork" and crowning winners for both, as well as an opportunity for people to take big green egg classes.

“It’s great. It’s a lot of hard work from our employees to our great sponsors who help us out with this event. They all do great to make it as successful as it is," said Doug Carroll, Brownsboro Hardware and Paint owner. "You're giving back and you get to try tons of great food at the same time.”

You can buy tickets online at Brownsboro Hardware.