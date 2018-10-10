LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – PNC’s Broadway Series of Aladdin opens up Wednesday at the Kentucky Center and ironically on the same day, we’re getting a first look of a poster from the live action film.

Oscar-nominated actor and musician Will Smith released a tease of the poster on his Facebook page.

In the photo, it shows the iconic genie lamp with smoke emitting from it followed by the words "Choose Wisely."

A poster of Disney's live action version of Aladdin.

Disney/Will Smith

Smith captioned his post “LEMME OUT!! Can’t wait for y’all to see Me BLUE! #Aladdin”.

He will be playing the role of the Genie, the same role the late Academy Award-winning actor and comedian Robin Williams captivated hearts in the 1992 animated version.

The live action version of Aladdin will also feature actor Mena Massoud in the title role and actress Naomi Scott as Jasmine.

Aladdin is scheduled to hit theaters on May 24, 2019.

