Will Smith opening up, releasing memoir 'Will' in November

It will be published by the Penguin Random House imprint of Penguin Press and is co-authored by Mark Manson.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, file photo, U.S actor Will Smith poses for photographers during the photo call of "Bad Boys for Life," in Paris. Smith is ready to open up about his life story. Penguin Press announced Sunday, June 20, 2021, that Smith will release his memoir called “Will” on Nov. 9. The actor-rapper shared a photo of the book’s cover art to more than 54 million followers on Instagram. Smith said he is “finally ready” to release his memoir after working on his book for the past two years. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)

LOS ANGELES — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Will Smith is ready to open up about his life story. 

Penguin Press announced Sunday that Smith will release his memoir called “Will” on Nov. 9. 

The actor-rapper shared a photo of the book’s cover art to more than 54 million of his followers on Instagram. 

Smith said he is finally ready to release his memoir after working on the book for the past two years. 

Manson is the author of “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck.” “Will” looks to tell a story about Smith’s life and career.

