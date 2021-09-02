Remainder of Waterfront Wednesday concerts canceled

Organizers said the move was made due to the surge of COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth. There were two concerts scheduled in September.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Organizers of Waterfront Wednesday have canceled the remaining two 2021 concerts due to a surge of COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth.

The concert series is held by 91.9 WFPK Independent Louisville at Waterfront Park.



“This was a difficult decision, especially because it felt so good to be together with our community after more than a year of lockdown and pandemic isolation,” Louisville Public Media President Stephen George said. “At this critical moment in the pandemic, we need to prioritize the safety of the artists, staff and the public.”

The series was held for four Wednesdays beginning in July. The last one was August 25.

Canceled concerts were going to feature performances by Dawn Richard, Bendigo Fletch and Kiana & the Sun Kings Sept. 8 and Low Cut Connie, Slothrust and Wombo Sept. 22.



“We are grateful we were able to produce four amazing Waterfront Wednesdays this year,” Executive Director of Waterfront Park Deborah Bilitski said. “We regret that we are unable to finish out the season and look forward to seeing everyone in 2022.”

Organizers thanked artists, event sponsors and those who attended the shows during the season in a release.

