Here are all the TV show and movie trailers that were shown during the Super Bowl

Everything from new Marvel content to a teaser for Jordan Peele's latest project debuted during the big game!

Super Bowl LVI did not disappoint when it came to what was aired when the game wasn't being played. While the event was packed full of ads and commercials for the newest and hottest products and companies, the show was also filled to the brim with trailers and teasers for upcoming films and TV shows.

If you just so happened to look away from your TV or, God forbid, take a bathroom or snack break, no worries! Below, you will find a list of all the TV show and movie trailers that aired during Super Bowl LVI!

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness"

Stars: Benedict Cumberbatch, Rachel McAdams, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Chiwetel Ejiofor

Release date: May 6, 2022

Where to watch: Theaters

"Moon Knight"

Stars: Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, May Calamawy, Gaspard Ulliel

Release date: March 30, 2022

Where to watch: Disney+

"The Adam Project"

Stars: Jennifer Garner, Catherine Keener, Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldana

Release date: March 11, 2022

Where to watch: Netflix

"The Lost City"

Stars: Sandra Bullock, Brad Pitt, Daniel Radcliffe, Channing Tatum

Release date: March 25, 2022

Where to watch: Theaters

"Jurassic World Dominion"

Stars: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, B.D. Wong

Release date: June 10, 2022

Where to watch: Theaters

"NOPE"

Stars: Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun

Release date: July 22, 2022

Where to watch: Theaters

"Law & Order"

Stars: Anthony Anderson, Hugh Dancy, Jeffrey Donovan, Oldelya Halevi, Camryn Manheim, Sam Waterston

Release date: Feb. 24, 2022

Where to watch: NBC

"Ambulance"

Stars: Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Eiza González

Release date: April 8, 2022

Where to watch: Theaters

"Joe vs. Carole"

Stars: Kate McKinnon, John Cameron Mitchell, Kyle MacLachlan, Natt Wolf, Peter Phan

Release date: March 3, 2022

Where to watch: Peacock

"Bel Air"

Stars: Jabari Banks, Scottie Thompson, Karrueche Tran, Duane Martin, Charlie Hall, Joe Holt, April Parker Jones

Release date: Feb. 13, 2022

Where to watch: Peacock

"Lord of the Rings: Power of the Rings"

Stars: Peter Mullan, Benjamin Walker, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Trystan Gravelle

Release date: Sept. 2, 2022

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

"The Thing About Pam"

Stars: Renee Zelweger, Gideon Adlon, Patricia French, Olivia Luccardi, Adam David Thompson

Release date: March 8, 2022

Where to watch: NBC

"Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty"

Stars: Will Fourth, Rachel Hilson, Quincy Isaiah, Sean Patrick Small, Mike Epps, Austin Aaron

Release date: March 6, 2022

Where to watch: HBO Max

"The Endgame"

Stars: Morena Baccarin, Ryan Michelle Bathe, Aaron Costa Ganis, Jordan Johnson-Hinds, Kamal Angelo Bolden

Release date: February 21, 2022

Where to watch: NBC