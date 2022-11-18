Meet 'The Mole' from Netflix's hit reality competition show

The Kentucky native discussed how they deceived their fellow contestants.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — SPOILER ALERT: This story contains spoilers for Netflix's 'The Mole'.

The Mole is a reality competition show where twelve contestants work together to complete challenges that add money to a pot that only one of them will eventually win.



The catch? There is one person among them who has secretly been designated as "the mole" by producers, and is tasked with sabotaging their missions.

At the end of each episode, the contestant who knows the least about the mole, as determined by the results of a multiple-choice quiz, is eliminated from the game. The contestant who outlasts the rest of the competition and exposes the mole wins the game and all of the money in the pot.

This season, hosted by journalist Alex Wagner, featured a dozen contestants in Australia completing physically and mentally taxing challenges over the course of three weeks.

At the end of the show, the mole was finally revealed as Kesi Neblett by the season's winner, Will Richardson.

The Russellville, Ky. native said life has been a "whirlwind" after her time on The Mole.

"I don't even know how I'm keeping my head around it all, because every weekend we've been celebrating," Neblett said. "I'm a big proponent about celebrating milestones in life, whether they're small or big, [and] this one has been such a big one..."

Neblett quit her job at Goldman Sachs last year after working there for three years, because she says she wanted to travel and embrace her creative side more.

Growing up, her parents always told her to "embrace change and take risks", so she did just that.

Neblett said the day after she quit, her high school classmate sent her a text message saying how "amazing" she would be on The Mole and encouraged her to audition. She says after laughing at his suggestion, she eventually she said "yes."

Neblett explained that she had never seen the show before and just went into it blind.

"I never, ever imagined that I would be on reality TV, especially because I didn't think there was space for my personality. I'm very relaxed, very chill, very easygoing," she said. "I don't like drama. I thought to be on reality TV you had to embrace that, but it's really cool because [reality TV is] open to different types of personalities now."

She says she developed a strategy before going into the show.

"I wanted to develop trust and I wanted to be low-key and non-threatening and that helped out a lot with my natural personality, because it was very adjacent to that," Neblett said. "Toward the end, I definitely tapped into a different side of me that's bolder, that doesn't mind taking risks and doing dramatic things."

As each mission went on, she says she was intentionally messing up and still no one was voting for her. Neblett explained that during the sixth episode, she was voted as the "most trustworthy" to go up and take the exemption.



"It blew my mind. That's when I realized I could do whatever I want to," she said.

Neblett says her favorite moment on the show was the icebox challenge.

"That's when I was completely unleashed. We were so close to the end. I knew how everyone was thinking and I legitimately just started throwing the icebox, because I thought I can kind of do whatever I want and take this risk and just see what happen," she said. "If it's a bad decision we'll face it, and if it's a good one it'll make great TV."

Watch the full season of The Mole here.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.