'The Last of Us' releasing 5th episode early

INDIANAPOLIS — Those who watched Sunday night's "The Last of Us" only have to wait a few more days for the next episode.
Warner Bros. announced the fifth episode of HBO's post-apocalyptic drama series will premiere early on HBO Max and HBO On Demand beginning Friday, Feb. 10 at 9 p.m. ET.
The episode will still air in its regularly scheduled timeslot on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 9 p.m. ET.
HBO did not explicitly say the move was to avoid competing for viewers of the Super Bowl. However, Nielsen found that 90% of all people using a television during the event on Feb. 13, 2022, were watching the game.
"The Last of Us," based on the popular video game, takes place 20 years after a global pandemic destroys most of civilization, as a man (Pedro Pascal) is tasked with escorting a teenager (Bella Ramsey) out of a quarantine zone.
The series, which has already been renewed for a second season, has a 97% on Rotten Tomatoes and an 84 on Metacritic.
The season finale is scheduled to air Sunday, March 12 at 9 p.m. ET — which is also the same night as the 95th Academy Awards. Don't expect an early release for the last episode though, with last year's Oscars ranking as the second lowest in viewership and ratings in history, according to Variety.