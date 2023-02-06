'The Last of Us' releasing 5th episode early

The fifth episode of HBO's post-apocalyptic drama series will premiere early on HBO Max and HBO On Demand beginning Friday, Feb. 10 at 9 p.m. ET.

INDIANAPOLIS — Those who watched Sunday night's "The Last of Us" only have to wait a few more days for the next episode.

Warner Bros. announced the fifth episode of HBO's post-apocalyptic drama series will premiere early on HBO Max and HBO On Demand beginning Friday, Feb. 10 at 9 p.m. ET.

The episode will still air in its regularly scheduled timeslot on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 9 p.m. ET.

HBO did not explicitly say the move was to avoid competing for viewers of the Super Bowl. However, Nielsen found that 90% of all people using a television during the event on Feb. 13, 2022, were watching the game.

"The Last of Us," based on the popular video game, takes place 20 years after a global pandemic destroys most of civilization, as a man (Pedro Pascal) is tasked with escorting a teenager (Bella Ramsey) out of a quarantine zone.

The series, which has already been renewed for a second season, has a 97% on Rotten Tomatoes and an 84 on Metacritic.