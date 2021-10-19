New entertainment venue unveiled in Jeffersonville's Arts and Culture District

Over the next four Saturdays, the city will host Depot Days where visitors can check out art vendors, hear live music, and food trucks will be on site.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — A new entertainment venue was unveiled in Jeffersonville, Indiana. The Depot is a shipping container park located in the city's Arts and Culture District.

"We wanted to have a special venue where not only artists could have a little village to show off their wares, but a place locals will want to bring friends and family to and a place that will draw people in from out of town," Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore said.

SoIN Tourism was a big donor to the project

"We started working on this about five years ago and it really was a collaborative effort," Redevelopment Director Rob Waiz said. "Just having a nice venue like this, it's really going to be great for the Arts and Cultural District."

Over the next four Saturdays, the city will host Depot Days where visitors can check out art vendors, hear live music, and food trucks will be on site.

Depot Days will be held October 23, October 30, November 6, and November 13 from 1 p.m. -5 p.m.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.