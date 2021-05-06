WHAS11 wins four regional Murrow Awards

Our station was honored with awards in digital coverage, excellence in video, hard news and news series.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's official! WHAS11 has won four regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Large Market Region 8. The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) made the announcement Thursday morning.

Murrow Awards recognize outstanding journalism bringing clarity and context despite unprecedented threats. RTDNA is the world's largest professional organization devoted exclusively to broadcast and digital journalism.

We want to say a big THANK YOU to the great people of Kentuckiana for letting us tell your stories, amplify your voice and your communities. We couldn't have done it without your trust in WHAS11 News. We are on your side.

The four regional awards the station was honored for:

WHAS11 Digital Staff won best digital coverage for work in the Breonna Taylor case.

Some of the work nominated featured stories leading up to the Grand Jury decision as well as information on the officers involved and the following racial justice protests that took place in Louisville.

'Sneaker Man' is a feature piece by WHAS11 journalist Senait Gebregiorgis and WHAS11 Photojournalist Steven Peake.

The piece centers around a Kentucky man's passion for shoes and how his designs took off including designing shoes for professional athletes and celebrities like Paul McCartney and Snoop Dogg.

'Second Chance' is a piece centered around suicide cases in Louisville by WHAS11 anchor Hayley Minogue.

The family of Chancey Jackson, a man who committed suicide in Louisville, shared his story. The piece also focused on addressing mental health and the causes of suicide.

The 'Save Our City' series centered on combating gun violence in the city of Louisville.

In Louisville 2020 was the deadliest year on record, WHAS11 journalist Senait Gebregiorgis and WHAS11 anchor Shay McAlister took a deep dive into crime numbers while speaking to families of those affected by gun violence.

None of this would be possible without the support of our viewers and the great people of Kentuckiana for letting us tell your stories, amplify your voice and your communities.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.