The WHAS Crusade For Children starts Saturday, here's where to find ABC programs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The 68th WHAS Crusade for Children airs Saturday starting at 1pm.

This annual event helps raise millions of dollars for children with special needs in Kentucky and Indiana.

Due to WHAS Crusade For Children airing on WHAS11, your regularly scheduled programs starting at 1pm have moved.

Here's where you can find other ABC programs:

Saturday

12p-1p: UFC 263 Countdown - Adesanya vs Vettori 2 will air on WHAS11.2.

1p-3p: WNBA Game will air on WHAS11.2 The match is Las Vegas Aces at the Washington Mystics.

3p-5p: WNBA on WHAS11.2 Chicago Sky at the Los Angeles Sparks.

Sunday

10:30a-11:00a: Mass of Air will air on WHAS11.2

12:30p-3:30p: NBA featuring Atlanta at Philadelphia will air on WHAS11.2

3:30p-6:00p: NBA: Dallas at the LA Clippers or Dallas at Utah. The matchup will air in WHAS11.2

WHAS Crusade For Children

The 2021 Crusade for Children telethon will be held on June 5 and 6. Everything kicks off at 1 p.m. on Saturday and the tote board with the final donation tally will be revealed around 7 p.m. Sunday.

Where can I watch it?

The telethon will be shown in its entirety on WHAS-TV in Louisville, WHAS Radio (AM 840) and on the WHAS11 website (whas11.com) and Facebook page.

Additional live broadcasts will be shown on Sunday from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, June 6 on WBNA-TV in Louisville and WBKO-TV in Bowling Green.

You can follow donation updates on WHASCrusade.org.

Variety Show

This year's Variety Show, hosted by WHAS11's Shay McAlister and 840 WHAS Radio host Terry Meiners, will be virtual due to COVID-19. The show will begin on June 5 at 7 p.m.

The show will feature performances from:

JD Shelburne

Magicians Lance Burton and Mac King

The Louisville Leopard Percussionists

DCorey Johnson

Magician David Garrard

And many more!

