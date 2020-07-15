The411: Reality stars fighting for social justice arrested in Louisville

Reality stars from Bravo and VH1 were arrested while protesting at the Kentucky Attorney General's home in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The411 with Sherlene Shanklin: This afternoon, almost 90 people were arrested for protesting on the lawn of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s home in Louisville.

Among those arrested were two reality show stars. Porsha Williams from Bravo’s Housewives of Atlanta and Yandy Smith from VH1’s Love and Hip Hop New York.

Both Williams and Smith are charged with criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and intimidating a participant in a legal process. They are currently in Louisville Metro Corrections.

On March 13th just before 1:00 am on Springfield Drive, Breonna Taylor was shot multiple times after LMPD executed a no-knock search warrant. The 26-year-old died from her injuries.

Protests started in Louisville on May 29th and they continue to this day.

The investigation is currently in its fourth month and is in the hands of the Kentucky Attorney General’s office and the FBI.